Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) Given a €4.50 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential downside of 29.02% from the company’s previous close.

DBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.60 ($7.67) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on shares of Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €5.75 ($6.68).

Shares of FRA DBK opened at €6.34 ($7.37) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.03.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

