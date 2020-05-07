Deutsche Bank Reiterates €60.00 Price Target for Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW)

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €60.00 ($69.77) target price from equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.53% from the stock’s previous close.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.43 ($73.75).

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €50.62 ($58.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is €63.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1 year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1 year high of €77.06 ($89.60).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

