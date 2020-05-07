Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €10.00 Price Target at HSBC

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been assigned a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by equities researchers at HSBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 61.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Metzler set a €5.70 ($6.63) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($8.14) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.13 ($11.77).

FRA:PBB traded down €0.14 ($0.16) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €6.18 ($7.18). The stock had a trading volume of 837,407 shares. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($17.98). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €6.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €12.02.

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

