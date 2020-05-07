Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Given a €42.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) received a €42.00 ($48.84) price target from Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €39.50 ($45.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Independent Research set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €36.34 ($42.26).

Shares of FRA:DWNI traded up €0.14 ($0.16) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €37.09 ($43.13). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,214 shares. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 12-month high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.33 and a 200-day moving average of €35.65.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

