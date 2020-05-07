Diamondback Energy’s (FANG) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Bank of America currently has a $57.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FANG. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Diamondback Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.41.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $38.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.49. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $899.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $968.57 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 1.05% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice acquired 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $486,946.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,199.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,370 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 2,479 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

