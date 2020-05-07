Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $88,072.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $88,072.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,644. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DRNA opened at $21.92 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.84. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $27.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $7.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 503.93% and a negative return on equity of 76.93%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 73,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 44,506 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $499,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,515,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $3,769,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,512,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRNA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

