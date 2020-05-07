Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company The Dime Savings Bank of Williamsburgh. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.78 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $22.50.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.63 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 13.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 112,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 10.4% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,492 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 2.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,972 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 41.0% during the first quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,689 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

