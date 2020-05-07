Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Trading Down 5.8% Following Weak Earnings

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)’s share price fell 5.8% during trading on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.69 and last traded at $55.15, 1,024,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 113% from the average session volume of 481,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

DLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 5,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.08, for a total value of $355,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,858 shares of company stock valued at $7,452,723. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.82.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

