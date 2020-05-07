DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DSPG. BidaskClub raised shares of DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

DSPG opened at $16.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $376.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.09, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.91. DSP Group has a twelve month low of $10.26 and a twelve month high of $18.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.77.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $28.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cynthia Paul purchased 53,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.60 per share, with a total value of $618,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 204,067 shares of company stock worth $2,260,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 991,664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,609,000 after purchasing an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 441,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DSP Group in the 4th quarter valued at $6,634,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of DSP Group by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 94,324 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

