Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,605 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.8% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 66,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.9% in the first quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Cfra downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

XOM opened at $43.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $189.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

