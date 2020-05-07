Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGRX. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $53.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.28 million, a PE ratio of 53.44 and a beta of 1.02.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 191,584 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,911,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 242,117 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,546,000 after buying an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.67% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.