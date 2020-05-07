Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) & Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Critical Contrast

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) and Easterly Government Properties (NASDAQ:BPYU) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.3%. Uniti Group pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Easterly Government Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.06 billion 1.19 $10.58 million $2.08 3.14 Easterly Government Properties $1.56 billion 0.32 $432.88 million N/A N/A

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Uniti Group.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Uniti Group and Easterly Government Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Easterly Government Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Uniti Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.56%. Given Uniti Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Uniti Group is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Easterly Government Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 0.84% -0.60% 0.18% Easterly Government Properties 27.68% 22.91% 2.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.1% of Uniti Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Uniti Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uniti Group

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

About Easterly Government Properties

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S. REIT stock.

