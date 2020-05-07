eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,406 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.77.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $40.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 12-month low of $26.02 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

