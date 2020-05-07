eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,955 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in eBay by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,455,528 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $43,749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,746,452 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $52,498,000 after acquiring an additional 233,408 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in eBay by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 535,384 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $16,094,000 after acquiring an additional 155,741 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,484,000. Finally, Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 35,496 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut eBay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on eBay from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $40.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $42.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to purchase up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Recommended Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.