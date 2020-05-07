Eight Capital Boosts Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target to C$15.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective increased by Eight Capital from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Cameco from C$13.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cameco from C$15.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Cameco from C$10.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of TSE CCO opened at C$15.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.21. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$7.69 and a 1-year high of C$15.77.

Cameco (TSE:CCO) (NYSE:CCJ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$874.00 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. Its operating uranium properties include the Cigar Lake property located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Inkai property located in Kazakhstan.

