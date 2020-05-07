Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Sells $624,900.00 in Stock

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $624,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,443,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,625,441.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Thursday, April 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $504,200.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $713,500.00.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $65.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 0.73. Elastic NV has a 12-month low of $39.01 and a 12-month high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $113.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. On average, equities analysts expect that Elastic NV will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESTC shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Elastic from $130.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Elastic from $85.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elastic has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,681,000 after acquiring an additional 93,988 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

