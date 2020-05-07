Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $118.00 to $131.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Electronic Arts traded as high as $119.21 and last traded at $118.35, with a volume of 1697625 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.83.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EA. Cfra raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total transaction of $49,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,643.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.15, for a total transaction of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,963 shares of company stock valued at $6,843,124 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 247,399 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102,525 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 767.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.61.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

