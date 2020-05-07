Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENB. Barclays raised their target price on Enbridge from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.25.

Shares of ENB opened at C$43.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.99. Enbridge has a 1 year low of C$33.06 and a 1 year high of C$57.32. The stock has a market cap of $87.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$48.41.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.65 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.7200003 EPS for the current year.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

