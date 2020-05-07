Encavis (ETR:CAP) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Encavis (ETR:CAP) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CAP. Jefferies Financial Group set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price target on shares of Encavis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of ETR CAP opened at €11.60 ($13.49) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. Encavis has a 52-week low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 52-week high of €11.96 ($13.91).

Encavis Company Profile

Encavis AG, an independent power producer, engages in the acquisition, construction, operation, and installation of solar and onshore wind parks. It operates through PV Parks, PV Service, Wind Parks, and Asset Management segments. The company operates 173 solar parks and 67 wind parks with an installed capacity of approximately 1.9 gigawatt (GW) in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, Austria, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, and the Netherlands.

