Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) & Howmet Aerospace (NASDAQ:HWM) Critical Review

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) and Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Encore Wire and Howmet Aerospace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Encore Wire 0 1 1 0 2.50 Howmet Aerospace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Encore Wire currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.67%. Howmet Aerospace has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.85%. Given Encore Wire’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Encore Wire is more favorable than Howmet Aerospace.

Profitability

This table compares Encore Wire and Howmet Aerospace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Encore Wire 5.01% 8.23% 7.29% Howmet Aerospace 3.31% 20.28% 5.44%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Encore Wire and Howmet Aerospace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Encore Wire $1.27 billion 0.71 $58.13 million $2.77 16.00 Howmet Aerospace $14.19 billion 0.35 $470.00 million $2.11 5.45

Howmet Aerospace has higher revenue and earnings than Encore Wire. Howmet Aerospace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Encore Wire, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Encore Wire has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Howmet Aerospace has a beta of 1.62, suggesting that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Encore Wire pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Encore Wire pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Howmet Aerospace pays out 3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.2% of Encore Wire shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.9% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Encore Wire shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Howmet Aerospace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Encore Wire beats Howmet Aerospace on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products. The company sells its products to wholesale electrical distributors primarily through independent manufacturers' representatives. Encore Wire Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, Texas.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc. provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation. The company, formerly known as Arconic Inc., is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

