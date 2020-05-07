Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endava Plc provides information technology services. It offers software engineering, cloud transformation, test automation, technology consulting and other related services. The company serves finance, insurance and healthcare, retail and consumer goods, media and technology and communication industry. Endava Plc is based in London, United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAVA. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Endava from $62.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.03.

Shares of Endava stock opened at $45.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. Endava has a 12 month low of $27.21 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. Endava had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Endava’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Endava will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. FMR LLC grew its stake in Endava by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,733,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,763,000 after buying an additional 31,229 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Endava by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 897,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,839,000 after buying an additional 13,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Endava during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,015,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Endava by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,162,000 after buying an additional 76,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in Endava by 1,545.2% during the 1st quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 131,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,661,000 after buying an additional 123,602 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

