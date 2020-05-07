Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based solutions. Its solutions are designed to help small- and medium-sized businesses. The Company’s products and services includes initial Website design and creation, email and commerce solutions as well as offerings, such as scalable and on-demand computing, security, storage and bandwidth, online marketing, mobile and productivity solutions, Web Presence and Commerce Offerings, Computing Resources and Security Offerings, Marketing Solutions and Productivity Tools. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Endurance International Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Endurance International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

EIGI opened at $2.27 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Endurance International Group has a 52 week low of $1.31 and a 52 week high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.07 million, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Endurance International Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $272.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.12 million. Equities analysts forecast that Endurance International Group will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David C. Bryson sold 7,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $41,454.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Okumus Fund Management Ltd. sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $7,450,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,600,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,754,856.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,193,563 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,976. Company insiders own 50.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Endurance International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 265,737 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Endurance International Group by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares in the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools that enable subscribers to create a Web presence; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

