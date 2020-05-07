Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 83.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,472,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 203,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 18,031 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer LP Unit alerts:

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.75 per share, with a total value of $62,350.00. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.79.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.62. 14,070,477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,730,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.66. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $15.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer LP Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.