Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director Acquires $164,395.00 in Stock

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $164,395.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,146 shares in the company, valued at $153,813.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EFSC opened at $28.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $780.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.32. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $48.81.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.41. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,053,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 184,516 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,519,000 after purchasing an additional 174,652 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 513,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,027 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,731,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,459,000 after purchasing an additional 103,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 981,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,334,000 after purchasing an additional 55,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

