EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,886 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,298 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 123,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth $2,008,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 77,250 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.97. EOG Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $96.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The energy exploration company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. EOG Resources had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on EOG Resources from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on EOG Resources from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.27.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Featured Article: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.