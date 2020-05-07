Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Insider Sara Baack Sells 250 Shares

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.34, for a total transaction of $167,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,326,145.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sara Baack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 1st, Sara Baack sold 250 shares of Equinix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.18, for a total transaction of $152,045.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $684.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $635.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $596.24. Equinix Inc has a 1-year low of $471.65 and a 1-year high of $715.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($4.06). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be issued a $2.66 dividend. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,579,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,381,000 after acquiring an additional 104,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,214,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,399,000 after acquiring an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 858,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,025,000 after buying an additional 396,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on EQIX shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Equinix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $636.06.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

