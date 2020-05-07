Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for P H Glatfelter Co’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GLT)

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for P H Glatfelter in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for P H Glatfelter’s FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GLT. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE GLT opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $677.48 million, a P/E ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 1.66. P H Glatfelter has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $19.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 2.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of P H Glatfelter by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. P H Glatfelter’s payout ratio is currently 69.33%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

