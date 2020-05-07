Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

EQBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Equity BancShares from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $15.76 on Tuesday. Equity BancShares has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a market capitalization of $268.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.38). Equity BancShares had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 107.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,363 shares of the bank’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 14,154 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 34.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,032,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Equity BancShares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

