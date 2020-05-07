Ernest J. Moniz Acquires 3,500 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Stock

Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Director Ernest J. Moniz bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.72 per share, for a total transaction of $191,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,520. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $41.96 and a twelve month high of $71.10.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Southern from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Southern by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $494,229,000. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.