Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Citigroup upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.97. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.14) by $0.30. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 98.94% and a negative net margin of 65.49%. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 98.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 5,000 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $245,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,365,402. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESPR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after acquiring an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after acquiring an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $18,698,000.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

