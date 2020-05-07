Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $1,568,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 4th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,250.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00.

Etsy stock opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $78.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $228.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Etsy by 1,016.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 172,555 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 39.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 547,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,033,000 after acquiring an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Etsy by 38.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

