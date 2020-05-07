Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Sells $975,000.00 in Stock

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.72, for a total transaction of $1,568,000.00.

On Monday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Josh Silverman sold 15,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $975,000.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,518,250.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Josh Silverman sold 25,000 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Josh Silverman sold 60,685 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,675.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $78.24 on Thursday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $78.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 104.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a current ratio of 4.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average of $49.15.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $228.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.34 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Etsy Inc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Etsy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 22,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,803 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 70.0% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Etsy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

