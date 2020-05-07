ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.20-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of 15 qtr/qtr to $218.9 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $229.09 million.ExlService also updated its Q2 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.20-0.40 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXLS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on ExlService from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on ExlService from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ExlService from $86.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research lowered their target price on ExlService from $87.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.78.

Shares of EXLS traded down $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.03. The stock had a trading volume of 16,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,209. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.73 and its 200 day moving average is $66.42. ExlService has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.11 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.82%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 1,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $90,841.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nalin Kumar Miglani sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $74,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

