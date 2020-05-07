Exponent, Inc. to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exponent in a research note issued on Monday, May 4th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will earn $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Exponent’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXPO. Sidoti lifted their price target on shares of Exponent from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Exponent from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $65.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Exponent has a 1-year low of $54.38 and a 1-year high of $82.82. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 0.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,853,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Exponent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Exponent news, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 60,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.32, for a total value of $4,891,316.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 277,043 shares in the company, valued at $22,529,136.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $132,073.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,899 shares in the company, valued at $458,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

