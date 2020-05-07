F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto Sells 265 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $35,022.40. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 755 shares in the company, valued at $99,780.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,460. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10. F5 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.78 and a twelve month high of $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 14.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,716 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in F5 Networks by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 145,202 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,245 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FFIV shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $136.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.33.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

