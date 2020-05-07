F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White Sells 1,034 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Ana Maria White sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $136,653.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

FFIV opened at $141.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.12 and a 200 day moving average of $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $153.99.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FFIV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $156.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Nomura Securities lowered their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $522,193,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in F5 Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after buying an additional 53,857 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $159,924,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $154,086,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

