F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson Sells 288 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) SVP Angus James Bruce Robertson sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total transaction of $38,062.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares in the company, valued at $152,776.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $143.37. 224,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,460. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $522,193,000 after acquiring an additional 57,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,082,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $432,802,000 after acquiring an additional 53,857 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,865,374 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $400,149,000 after buying an additional 569,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147,140 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $159,924,000 after buying an additional 38,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in F5 Networks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,373 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $154,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

