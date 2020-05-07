Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Raised by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,185,747 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.6% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $196,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 3,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 145,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 60.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,143,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $190,748,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares in the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,567,290.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.93.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

