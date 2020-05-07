Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for about 2.1% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Facebook were worth $190,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Facebook by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 55,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 87.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 78,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,023,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB stock opened at $208.47 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $171.83 and its 200-day moving average is $193.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

