Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the quarter. Markel Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $24,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Facebook by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,143,574 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $190,748,000 after purchasing an additional 429,600 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Facebook by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 55,651 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.93. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Facebook from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.16.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

