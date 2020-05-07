Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $642,580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Facebook from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.16.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 over the last quarter. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.36. 6,358,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,301,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

