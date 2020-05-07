Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FB. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $238.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

FB opened at $208.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.60. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total transaction of $201,517.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,620 shares of company stock valued at $6,111,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after purchasing an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

