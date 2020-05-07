Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace primarily in the People’s Republic of China. The Company offers buying, selling and renting houses. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of Fangdd Network Group stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33. Fangdd Network Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $16.60.

Fangdd Network Group (NYSE:DUO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($3.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $148.69 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Fangdd Network Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NYSE:DUO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.06% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. operates as an online real estate marketplace in the People's Republic of China. The company operates fangdd.com, an agent-centric SaaS-empowered transaction platform that provides region-specific real estate news, information, property data, and access to shared-interest online communities, as well as offers transaction facilitation services and data analytic products.

