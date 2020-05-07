Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby Sells 10,000 Shares

Fastly Inc (NYSE:FSLY) CEO Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $214,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 358,277 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,789.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Bixby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.14, for a total value of $231,400.00.

On Friday, April 3rd, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00.

On Friday, March 20th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total value of $180,600.00.

On Friday, March 6th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Joshua Bixby sold 10,000 shares of Fastly stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $216,900.00.

Shares of FSLY opened at $23.05 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.93. Fastly Inc has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $35.25.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $58.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.14 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fastly by 12,226.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,108,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091,613 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Fastly by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Fastly by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 68,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 33,159 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Fastly by 1,367.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after acquiring an additional 114,899 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSLY. ValuEngine raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fastly from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

