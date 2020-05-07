Fidelity National Information Servcs Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 3,143 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,335% compared to the typical daily volume of 219 put options.

Shares of FIS traded down $3.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.57. 1,004,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,733,208. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a fifty-two week low of $91.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.84 and its 200 day moving average is $135.17. The company has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 88.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,071,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,328,462,000 after buying an additional 11,738,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in the fourth quarter worth about $785,947,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,075,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $288,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $719,873,000 after buying an additional 672,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 470.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 789,409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,799,000 after acquiring an additional 651,121 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

