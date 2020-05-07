Financial Analysis: Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) versus Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD)

Bellatrix Exploration (OTCMKTS:BXEFD) and Royale Energy Funds (OTCMKTS:ROYL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Royale Energy Funds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bellatrix Exploration -66.96% -20.92% -11.78% Royale Energy Funds N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Bellatrix Exploration and Royale Energy Funds, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bellatrix Exploration 1 0 0 0 1.00 Royale Energy Funds 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.2% of Bellatrix Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are held by institutional investors. 65.0% of Royale Energy Funds shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bellatrix Exploration and Royale Energy Funds’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bellatrix Exploration $176.47 million 0.00 -$112.90 million ($22.69) N/A Royale Energy Funds $1.01 million 7.24 -$2.42 million N/A N/A

Royale Energy Funds has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bellatrix Exploration.

Risk & Volatility

Bellatrix Exploration has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royale Energy Funds has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its stock price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Royale Energy Funds beats Bellatrix Exploration on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bellatrix Exploration

Bellatrix Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in west central Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing its two core resource plays, the Cardium and the Spirit River in Western Canada. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc. focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

