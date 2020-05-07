Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Stock

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) SVP Samuel J. Burruano, Jr. purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,198.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock traded up $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $17.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,775. The stock has a market cap of $268.80 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.11. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $33.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.40). Financial Institutions had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 476,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Financial Institutions by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,571 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Financial Institutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

