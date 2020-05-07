Financial Review: CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) versus electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR)

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) and electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CONMED and electroCore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $955.10 million 1.92 $28.62 million $2.64 24.34 electroCore $2.39 million 14.13 -$45.15 million ($1.54) -0.62

CONMED has higher revenue and earnings than electroCore. electroCore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and electroCore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 3.00% 11.18% 4.43% electroCore N/A -118.72% -93.77%

Risk & Volatility

CONMED has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, electroCore has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.9% of electroCore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of electroCore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and electroCore, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 2 5 0 2.71 electroCore 0 3 3 0 2.50

CONMED currently has a consensus price target of $97.17, indicating a potential upside of 51.21%. electroCore has a consensus price target of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 731.49%. Given electroCore’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe electroCore is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

CONMED beats electroCore on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and VCARE uterine manipulator for enhancing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc., a bioelectronic medicine company, engages in developing a range of patient-administered non-invasive vagus nerve (VNS) stimulation therapies for the treatment of various conditions in neurology, rheumatology, and other fields. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only non-invasive VNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults. Its lead product is gammaCore Sapphire, which is a handheld delivery system for multi-year use prescribed on a monthly basis. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

