Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) PT Lowered to C$1.75 at Eight Capital

Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) had its target price reduced by Eight Capital from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Fire & Flower in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of FAF stock opened at C$0.58 on Monday. Fire & Flower has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $79.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.61.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retail chain that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

