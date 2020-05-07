First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Capital Realty (OTCMKTS:FCRGF) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

FCRGF stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.86.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.